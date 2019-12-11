South Florida Hooters makes season brighter for Bahamian family

Clinton and Magdelene John have lived through the unimaginable this year. After Hurricane Dorian left a path of destruction in the Bahamas, the Johns, along with their four children, ages 3 to 18, were forced to relocate to South Florida.

Having lost their home and all their belongings in the storm, the family of six couldn’t afford the basic necessities, much less a Christmas with a tree and gifts.

That all changed once the South Florida Hooters found out about the family. The organization bought holiday gifts and delivered them to the family last week.

They spent time with dad, mom and kids decorating the tree, and the Johns received the group with great joy and appreciation. The family vowed not to open the gifts until Christmas day.

“We wanted to do something special and help this amazing family for the holidays,” South Florida Hooters director of marketing Kristi Quarles said. “Representatives from South Florida Hooters shopped for the items that were on the family’s wish list.”

