Here's what to do in Miami this week
AKT Workout Free Pop-Up Class
If you're ready to sweat, try this AKT workout combining cardio dance with strength and toning. Founded by celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, this workout is for all body types and fitness levels.
Where: Hyde Hotel & Residences Midtown Miami, 101 N.E. 34th St.
Admission: Free
December South Florida Bloggers Meetup: Writing Engaging Captions
Calling all creatives! Starting genuine conversations with your audience doesn't have to be rocket science. We'll show you how to write captions that move your audience to like, comment and share your content.
Where: Palmar, 180 N.W. 29th St.
Admission: $10-$20
Sesh For The Homeless
'Tis the season for giving back! Help us prepare lunch bags this Saturday for the less fortunate in our city. Enjoy live music, sample eats from food trucks and shop local vendors.
Where: Wywnood22, 2220 N.E. Second Ave.
Admission: $20 (General Admission); Free (Veterans). More options available.
Wine Down and Write Sunday Brunch at Hotel Arya
At this low-stakes workshop, you'll have space and time to find your muse, write, network and more. One ticket includes brunch and workshop materials.
Where: Hotel Arya, BW Premier Collection, 2889 McFarlane Road
Admission: $30 (WDW Brunch). More ticket options available.
Florida Classical Ballet Presents - The Nutcracker
Gather family and enjoy this timeless classic. The Nutcracker transports you to a magical world of brave toy soldiers and dancing snowflakes. The production is set to the beloved music of Russian composer Tchaikovsky.
Where: Manuel Artime Theater, 900 S.W. First St.
Admission: $35
