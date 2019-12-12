Here's what to do in Miami this week

From a free pop-up workout class to a local production of "The Nutcracker," there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

AKT Workout Free Pop-Up Class

If you're ready to sweat, try this AKT workout combining cardio dance with strength and toning. Founded by celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, this workout is for all body types and fitness levels.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Hyde Hotel & Residences Midtown Miami, 101 N.E. 34th St.

Admission: Free

December South Florida Bloggers Meetup: Writing Engaging Captions

Calling all creatives! Starting genuine conversations with your audience doesn't have to be rocket science. We'll show you how to write captions that move your audience to like, comment and share your content.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Palmar, 180 N.W. 29th St.

Admission: $10-$20

Sesh For The Homeless

'Tis the season for giving back! Help us prepare lunch bags this Saturday for the less fortunate in our city. Enjoy live music, sample eats from food trucks and shop local vendors.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2-7 p.m.

Where: Wywnood22, 2220 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: $20 (General Admission); Free (Veterans). More options available.

Wine Down and Write Sunday Brunch at Hotel Arya

At this low-stakes workshop, you'll have space and time to find your muse, write, network and more. One ticket includes brunch and workshop materials.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Hotel Arya, BW Premier Collection, 2889 McFarlane Road

Admission: $30 (WDW Brunch). More ticket options available.

Florida Classical Ballet Presents - The Nutcracker

Gather family and enjoy this timeless classic. The Nutcracker transports you to a magical world of brave toy soldiers and dancing snowflakes. The production is set to the beloved music of Russian composer Tchaikovsky.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Manuel Artime Theater, 900 S.W. First St.

Admission: $35

