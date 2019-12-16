4 ways to make the most of your week in Miami

From a taco and tequila night to a comedy showcase, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Taco & Tequila Tuesdays at Gold Rush Cabaret Guestlist

This Tuesday: Enjoy beer, shot and taco specials all night. Register to reserve your spot on the guest list.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9 p.m.- Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5 a.m.

Where: Gold Rush Cabaret, 7770 Biscayne Blvd.

Admission: Free

Live Sessions featuring Nikki Kidd

Don't miss Nikki Kidd taking the stage this Wednesday. Named Miami's Best Jazz Act in 2018, she has shared the spotlight with big-name artists including Gloria Estefan, Michael Bublé and KC and the Sunshine Band, reports Miami New Times.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Los Amigos Tulum Real Estate

Calling all brokers and friends: Check out the top property developer in Tulum. What distinguishes our projects from others is the sustainable focus, world-class architecture and luxury design.

When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Proyecto Tulum, 270 N.W. 23rd St.

Admission: Free

Mr. Wright's Gold Digger Saloon Comedy Night

Get your laugh on, dine and drink at this stand up comedy night. Take advantage of buy-one-get-one drinks and stick around for the open mic after the show.

When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 9-10:30 p.m.

Where: Mr. Wright's Gold Digger Saloon, 111 N.E. 20th St.

Admission: $15

