Miami boasts a hot lineup of food and drink deals this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a pizza making class to a wine and donut tasting, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Up to 51% Off Pizza Making Class at Pummarola

From the Pummarola deal description:

Bring a friend or a date to this fun cooking class. Under the guidance of skilled chefs, you'll learn to make customized Neapolitan pizzas.

Where: 3328 N. Miami Ave., Little San Juan

Price: $18 (51 percent discount off regular price) - Class for One Person; $37 (50 percent discount off regular price)- Class for Two People

Up to 50% Off Wine Tasting Class at Abaco Premium Wines

From the Abaco Premium Wines deal description:

Go solo or gather up to six friends to learn wine basics at Abaco Premium Wines—just in time for the holidays. In this class, you'll samples reds and whites paired with cheese plates. Open to adults 21 and over.

Where: 140 N.E. 39th St., Miami Design District

Price: $60 (40 percent discount off regular price) - Wine Tasting Class for One. More options available.

Up to 45% Off Wine and Donut Tasting at Abaco Premium Wines

From the Abaco Premium Wines deal description:

Take advantage of another deal from Abaco Premium Wines. With a wine host, you get to sample roses and pinot noirs from Barowsky Disesa Vineyards that are paired with salty doughnuts. Wines will be available for purchase.

Where: 140 N.E. 39th St., Miami Design District

Price: $19 (24 percent discount off regular price) - Ticket for One Person; $55 (45 percent discount off regular price) - Ticket for Two People

