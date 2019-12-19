Performing and visual arts are hot in Miami this week
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts? We've rounded up four artsy events around Miami this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from art exhibit and social gathering to photography classes. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. From the event description: When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 6-9 p.m. From the Haitian Heritage Museum deal description: Whether you're a visual arts enthusiast or history buff, check out world's first Haitian museum outside the Caribbean. Grab discounted tickets or a family membership to check out two current exhibitions—Digital Media of the Caribbean featuring Babette de Waele's work and Rites of Passage. Where: 4141 N.E. Second Ave., Suite 105C, Little Haiti From the Miami Institute of Photography deal description: Where: 119 N.E. 54th St., Creole District This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
[No Title] Exhibiting Works By Abstrk + Bistro + Plus Givens + Miami Art Society
Mingle, enjoy complimentary cocktails and check out artwork and performances. This event features Cuban-American street artist Abstrk and musical artist Plus Givens.
Where: Miami Art Society Gallery, 6300 N.W. Second Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 55% Off at Haitian Heritage Museum
Price: $10 (50 percent discount off regular price) - Admission for Two; $18 (55 percent discount off regular price) - Admission for Four
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Up to 47% Off Workshops at Miami Institute of Photography
Interested in taking higher quality photos on your smartphone or digital camera? In this workshop, you'll learn from professionals how to use settings and functions to shoot better-looking photos.
Price: $65 (45 percent discount off regular price)- Workshop for One. More options available.
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?
We've rounded up four artsy events around Miami this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from art exhibit and social gathering to photography classes.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 6-9 p.m.
From the Haitian Heritage Museum deal description:
Whether you're a visual arts enthusiast or history buff, check out world's first Haitian museum outside the Caribbean.
Grab discounted tickets or a family membership to check out two current exhibitions—Digital Media of the Caribbean featuring Babette de Waele's work and Rites of Passage.
Where: 4141 N.E. Second Ave., Suite 105C, Little Haiti
From the Miami Institute of Photography deal description:
Where: 119 N.E. 54th St., Creole District
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
2019 Hoodline