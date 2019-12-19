Performing and visual arts are hot in Miami this week

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Miami this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from art exhibit and social gathering to photography classes.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

[No Title] Exhibiting Works By Abstrk + Bistro + Plus Givens + Miami Art Society

From the event description:

Mingle, enjoy complimentary cocktails and check out artwork and performances. This event features Cuban-American street artist Abstrk and musical artist Plus Givens.

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Miami Art Society Gallery, 6300 N.W. Second Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 55% Off at Haitian Heritage Museum

From the Haitian Heritage Museum deal description:

Whether you're a visual arts enthusiast or history buff, check out world's first Haitian museum outside the Caribbean. Grab discounted tickets or a family membership to check out two current exhibitions—Digital Media of the Caribbean featuring Babette de Waele's work and Rites of Passage.

Where: 4141 N.E. Second Ave., Suite 105C, Little Haiti

Price: $10 (50 percent discount off regular price) - Admission for Two; $18 (55 percent discount off regular price) - Admission for Four

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 47% Off Workshops at Miami Institute of Photography

From the Miami Institute of Photography deal description:

Interested in taking higher quality photos on your smartphone or digital camera? In this workshop, you'll learn from professionals how to use settings and functions to shoot better-looking photos.

Where: 119 N.E. 54th St., Creole District

Price: $65 (45 percent discount off regular price)- Workshop for One. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

