Top Miami news: Elderly man hit, killed by vehicle; police haul guillotine around in truck; more

Miami police haul guillotine around in pickup truck
Concerned motorists spotted Miami-Dade police driving a guillotine around in a marked pickup truck earlier this week in broad daylight, the Miami Herald reported. A police spokesperson said it was just for show.
Good Samaritans replace donated toys stolen from Miami school
Good Samaritans have stepped up to replace toys for needy children that were inside a trailer stolen from outside a school near Miami early Monday morning."
Elderly man hit, killed by vehicle in southwest
The man was hit and killed Wednesday morning near the intersection of Southwest 104th Street and 147th Avenue. Police say the man was crossing the intersection while the light was green when he was struck.
Construction firm owner, office manager accused in reimbursement scheme
The owner and office manager of a South Florida construction company are facing charges after authorities said they submitted fake invoices and other paperwork to Miami-Dade County to take tens of thousands in insurance reimbursements.
