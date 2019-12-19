Top Miami news: Elderly man hit, killed by vehicle; police haul guillotine around in truck; more

Missed the most recent top news in Miami? Read on for everything you need to know. Miami police haul guillotine around in pickup truck Concerned motorists spotted Miami-Dade police driving a guillotine around in a marked pickup truck earlier this week in broad daylight, the Miami Herald reported. A police spokesperson said it was just for show.

Good Samaritans replace donated toys stolen from Miami school Good Samaritans have stepped up to replace toys for needy children that were inside a trailer stolen from outside a school near Miami early Monday morning." Read the full story on Houston Chronicle. Elderly man hit, killed by vehicle in southwest The man was hit and killed Wednesday morning near the intersection of Southwest 104th Street and 147th Avenue. Police say the man was crossing the intersection while the light was green when he was struck. Read the full story on CBS Miami. Construction firm owner, office manager accused in reimbursement scheme The owner and office manager of a South Florida construction company are facing charges after authorities said they submitted fake invoices and other paperwork to Miami-Dade County to take tens of thousands in insurance reimbursements. Read the full story on NBC6.