Sports and fitness deals are hot in Miami this week

Looking to get fit?

From jet ski rentals to dance classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

Up to 90% Off One-Hour Jet Ski Rental at Warrior Watersports

From the Warrior Watersports deal description:

Water enthusiasts can enjoy one hour of riding on one of the fastest and most maneuverable boats of all.

Where: 1275 N.E. 79th St., Shore Crest

Price: $15 (90% discount off regular price). Additional options available.

Up to 77% Off at Creative Hips

From the Creative Hips deal description:

Our introductory levels will help the student learn the fundamentals of Raks Sharki while taking them on a journey through the history and culture of this beautiful cultural art form. Students will learn the basics, movement concepts and posture as well as complex moves that require practice and comprehension.

Where: 2688 S.W. 28th Lane, Coral Way

Price: $31.05 (77% discount off regular price)

Up to 85% Off Jet-Ski Rental at Mansion Key

From the Mansion Key deal description:

Clients can admire beautiful scenery, soak up the sun and enjoy their time on jet-skis.

Where: 1050 N.E. 84th St., Ademar Park

Price: $11 (83% discount off regular price); $19 (85% discount off regular price)

