5 events to check out in Miami this week

Looking for something to do this week? From Brazilian jazz to a Star Wars-themed bar crawl, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Friday Night Live - Brazilian Rhythms and Jazz

From the event description:

Enjoy a night of Brazilian rhythm & beats at BaseCamp. Enjoy live Bossa Nova Jazz from BraSoul, drum with Miami Bloco and groove to the beats of DJ Ella Romand.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 a.m.

Where: BaseCamp at Magic City Innovation District - Little Haiti, 298 N.E. 61st St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

M.R.E Senior & Juco Showcase

From the event description:

Lower division athletes and high schools: don't fall through the cracks! Get evaluated by coaches and find out about your prospects for college athletic scholarships.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Immaculata-La Salle High School, 3601 S. Miami Ave.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Family & Friends Game Night (Free for ages 6-18)

From the event description:

Calling teens! if you're 14 to 18 years old, come out for a free night of fun featuring laser tag, bumper cars, arcade games and more. Also, take time out to learn about our teen peace ambassador leadership summit.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: FunDimension, 2129 N.W. First Court

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

3rd Annual Crawl Wars - Wynwood

From the event description:

Gather your fellow rebels and Jedis this Saturday at the city's largest Star Wars-themed crawl. Visit at least six different venues and enjoy free drinks and specials.



When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.-Sunday, Jan. 19, 12 a.m.

Where: SHOTS Miami, 311 N.W. 23rd St.

Admission: $15 (Early Bird Group Tickets (Four or more); $20 (Early Bird General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Performance by Scram Jones

From the event description:

Get in the New York state of mind with this free Scram Jones performance. He has produced music for the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Mariah Carey, Jae Millz, Saigon and Lloyd Banks, according to last.fm.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 19, 3 a.m.

Where: Racket, 150 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

