Customer service representatives see more job openings in Miami

Miami is seeing strong demand for customer service representatives' skills. Employers in the industry posted 146 new jobs over the past week, and 472 in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local customer service representative also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 65 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local customer service representatives is J7. This company focuses its business efforts "around one core drive and that is to deliver results," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include HomeRun. According to one of its recent job openings, the company bills itself as a group of "keen individuals with big hearts and big goals."

Jobs posted by J7 in the past month in the area also included brand ambassadors and sales representatives. During this time, HomeRun has been hiring marketing assistants.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.