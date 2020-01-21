Here's what to do in Miami this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a rising singer-songwriter in concert to a medical cannabis expo to a night of music, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Prism Presents: Sammy Rae & The Friends

From the event description:

Band leader Sammy Rae's musical style falls somewhere between jazz and singer-songerwriter pop, notes Study Breaks. The group has performed to sold-out crowds at some of NYC’s best venues and garnered over 2.5 million streams on Spotify.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Gramps, 176 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Eclectic Circus

From the event description:

Tell a friend to a tell a friend about this month's Eclectic Circus. It features a listening set by DJ Tillery James that will set the tone for the the city's ever-evolving music scene.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Jan. 23, 1 a.m.

Where: The Anderson, 709 N.E. 79th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Read My Hips — Medical Cannabis and Investment Expo

From the event description:

Mingle with other entrepreneurs and enjoy happy hour specials and live DJ sets this Thursday. Check out CBD products, fashion accessories, specially priced hookahs and more. Proceeds benefit NFL Sisters In Services affiliated charities.

When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 4 p.m.- Friday, Jan. 24, 12 a.m.

Where: EGM eatgreek Miami, 3252 N.E. First Ave., #107

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Build Your Website With Squarespace

From the event description:

Calling all small business owners! At this workshop, learn how to build a professionally designed website quickly and easily. Bring a laptop and any logos or photos you want to post on your site.

When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wyncode Academy, 2650 N.W. Fifth Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Music Blast Night

From the event description:

Don't miss OG and The Rebels leading this Thursday's freestyle battle at Bousa Brewing. The group describes its sound as alternative hip-hop and rock with Venezuelan flow.

When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m.-Friday, Jan. 24, 12 a.m.

Where: Bousa Brewing, 7235 N.E. Fourth Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.