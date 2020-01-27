Miami jobs spotlight: Recruiting for managers going strong

Miami is seeing strong demand for managers' skills. Employers in the industry posted 142 new jobs over the past week, and 536 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local manager also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 156 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local managers is Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors and Accountants. According to one of the company's recently posted job openings, it "has nearly 300 firm members working from offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and New York."

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include SWCORP. According to one of its recent job openings, the company "was established in 2005 and has since become one of the nation’s leading providers of in-home luxury brand bathtubs and fashion fixtures."

SW CORP also posted jobs for sales representatives.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.