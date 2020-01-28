American Heart Association hosts survivor fashion show

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – For a third consecutive year, the American Heart Association is hosting the Move with HEART Survivor Fashion Show to celebrate survivors of heart disease and stroke.

The event will take place this Saturday at L.A. Lee YMCA Family Center in Fort Lauderdale. Local 10 News weekday morning co-anchor Jacey Birch will serve as the event’s emcee.

The survivors themselves will walk the runway modeling active-wear fashion. The experience they say makes them feel confident and proud of their role in saving a life, be it their own or some else’s.

“The Move with HEART Survivor Fashion Show is an opportunity to honor and celebrate those strong and brave individuals from our community that have battled heart disease or stroke and have come out as warriors,” said Jennifer Campbell, executive director of the American Heart Association.

Each day, about 2,150 Americans die from cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S. Stroke claims the lives of nearly 219,000 people each year.

The goal of the Move with HEART Survivor Fashion Show is also to highlight the importance of living an active lifestyle. Along with the fashion show, the event will feature family-friendly activities, heart-healthy cooking demos, a mobile bus giving produce, hands-only CPR training, live entertainment and more.

The event is free and open to the public. It all gets underway at noon.

The American Heart Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. For more information, call 1-800-AHA-USA1 or visit heart.org.