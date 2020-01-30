February 2020 Community Events Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

February

Broward County Library Branches

Time: Library hours

Your Broward County Library Branches have a host of activities, workshops and conferences happening throughout the month.

Cost: Free or low cost

For more information, visit www.broward.org/library

Now – Feb. 3

SuperFest Miami LIVE

Miami Gardens, FL

SuperFest Miami LIVE is a community, music, sport and entertainment festival held leading up to Super Bowl weekend. The week-long event will attract local businesses, pioneers in technology and innovation and world-class talent.

For more information, visit www.superfestmiami.com, email barbara@superfestmiamiLIVE.com or call 954-661-7442.

Now-Feb.26

History Fort Lauderdale Black History Month

219 SW 2nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: Mon. – Fri., 12noon – 4 p.m.

Sat. & Sun., 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In celebration of Black History Month, History Fort Lauderdale will feature the Dillard Center for the Arts’ Advanced Placement (AP) student exhibition and sale, which includes mixed media, charcoal, photography and digital art. In addition, visitors of all ages will enjoy the new “The Bryans of Fort Lauderdale” permanent exhibit which allows guests to experience the story of the City of Fort Lauderdale as told through the pioneer family that shaped its development from an agricultural outpost in 1896 to a bustling city in the 1920s to its current status as a leading Metropolis

Cost: Free with general admission. General Admission prices run from $7-$15.

For tickets and more information about History Fort Lauderdale, call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org

Now – May 10

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit

Miami Children’s Museum

980 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL

Time: Museum hours

This exhibit is based on the award-winning PBS KIDS television series that follows the adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his friends. Exhibit elements include an Imagination Stage, where kids can put on costumes of series characters and step onto the stage to act; The Music Shop, where children can express themselves through unusual instruments; The Post Office, where they can sort, deliver and receive packages and letters; and a Thank You Tree, where visitors can write or draw thank-you notes and put them on the tree.

Cost: Included with museum admission. Admission prices start at $15.

For more information, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org.

Now - May 25

Expedition: Dinosaur

Museum of Discovery & Science

401 SW 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: Museum hours

The Museum of Discovery & Science will take you back in time with Expedition: Dinosaur. The exhibit combines engaging interactive life-like animatronic dinosaurs and exciting educational content. Visitors will learn about a wide variety of dinosaur species and the adaptations that allowed them to survive.

Cost: Free with museum admission

For questions, call 954-713-0930 or email booking@mods.net.

Saturday, Feb. 1

American Heart Association’s Move with HEART Survivor Fashion Show

L.A. Lee YMCA Family Center

408 NW 14th Terrace

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: noon

The goal of the Move with HEART Survivor Fashion Show is to highlight the importance of living an active lifestyle. Along with the fashion show, the event will feature family-friendly activities, heart-healthy cooking demos, a mobile bus giving produce, hands-only CPR training, live entertainment and more. It also raises funds for the American Heart Association, which is the world’s leading voluntary health organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information visit heart.org.

Saturday, Feb. 1

2020 Play Football Family Festival

North Miami Athletic Stadium

2555 NE 151 Street

North Miami, FL 33160

Time: 10 .m. – 1 p.m.

Held the day before Super Bowl LIV, more than 2,000 student-athletes are expected to attend the festival and develop football and life skills through Play Football events. The event will feature NFL player autographs, football clinics, equipment fittings, a USA Football tackle station, youth league sign-up stations, a parents’ forum, breakout panel sessions, a live DJ, giveaways, food trucks, and interactive activations.

Cost: Free for all ages

Feb. 6 – Feb. 9

The Miami Show

Miami Expo Center

10901 SW 24th Street

Miami, FL 33165

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., except Feb. 9: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Miami Show is an exciting event bringing together a renowned and diverse group of dealers representing all styles and periods, including art, furniture, jewelry, rugs, textiles, sculptures, lighting, luxury home décor and more.

Cost: $10

For tickets, visit https://luxeshowevents.com/miami-february/

Saturday, Feb. 8

Tri-Rail’s Rail Fun Day

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport Station at Dania Beach

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Attendees of the annual free family fun day will enjoy cookie decorating, face painting, live entertainment, photos with Tri-Rail’s mascot Conductor George Green, and popular costume characters, plus giveaways, food trucks and the “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent” singing competition.

Cost: Free

To learn more about Tri-Rail’s “Rail Fun Day,” visit https://www.tri-rail.com/pages/view/rail-fun-day

Saturday, Feb. 8

Nursing NCLEX Tutoring

2101 Palm Avenue, Suite 201

Miramar, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – noon

This is a free nursing NCLEX seminar. It’s designed for both RNs and LPNs and provides information on all clients needs categories, test taking strategies and how to pass the NCLEX. All who attend will receive a voucher for a free diagnostic test.

All interested must register at riggsNCLEX.com or text 954-684-8088.

Sunday, Feb. 9

The Marfan Foundation 2020 Walk for Victory

TY Park

3300 N. Park Road 9Shelter 12)

Hollywood, FL

Time: 10 a.m.

Lace up your shoes and join Local 10 for The Marfan Foundation's 2020 Walk for Victory. We'll be raising funds and awareness about Marfan Syndrome, a genetic and life-threatening disorder that affects connective tissue.

Cost: $20 registration, includes lunch and t-shirt.

To register, make a donation and find out more, visit https://give.marfan.org/TeamTop10.

Third Friday in February

Viernes Culturales

Domino Plaza (Calle 8, between 13th and 17th avenue)

Miami, FL

Time: Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Check out Miami’s popular art and culture festival in Little Havana. It’s fun for the whole family and features a children’s village, art, music, dancing and more.

Cost: Free

For more information visit viernesculturales.org

Feb. 14 – Feb. 16

Adopt a Sweetheart Event

Humane Society of Broward County

2070 Griffin Road

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for a pooch to smooch or a cat to cuddle, you can find the Valentine of your dreams waiting for you at the adoption center. Stroll through the “Tunnel of Love” to find a feline friend or visit “Lover’s Lane” to meet the pooches. There are currently more than 100 pets looking for love, and for this special event, the adoption fee will be half price for pets one year of age and older. All pets are spayed or neutered before going home. They also receive preliminary vaccinations, a 14-day health care plan courtesy of VCA Animal Hospitals, microchip, heartworm test for dogs over 7 months, feline leukemia test, a bag of Purina ONE food and more.

For more information visit www.humanebroward.com or call 954-989-3977.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Hooray for Hollywood Charity Ball / Casino Night

Coral Gables Elks Lodge #1676

6304 SW 78th Street

South Miami, FL

Time: Starts at 6 p.m.

The annual fundraising event offers cocktails, dinner, gaming and music.

Cost: $50 per person. Table of 8 is $400. No ticket will be sold at the door.

Tickets are available online at http://elks1676.com/rsvp/

Feb. 25 – Mar. 1

Africa Umoja

Miramar Cultural Arts Center

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL

Time: Morning and evening show times available

Fueled by history, Africa Umoja (Unity) boasts a cast of 33 young adults who are arguably South Africa’s most versatile and dynamic singers, dancers and drummers. The production will feature traditional love songs, lullabies, and internationally acclaimed choreography that narrates in passionate song and dance the moving tale of love and community that helped Black South Africans triumph during some of their country’s stormiest passages. Proceeds of this event benefit the Embrace Girls Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping young girls thrive academically and socially.

Cost: Tickets range from $15 - $100

For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com or call 954-602-4500.