4 events to check out in Miami this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a Bob Marley tribute show to winter band showcase, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Bob Marley Tribute Show

Calling all Bob Marley fans! Join us as we celebrate the life and music of the reggae music icon just one day after his birthday.

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 8, 3 a.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Admission: Free (Until 10:30 p.m.); $20 (Premium Access - With Drink); $50 (Reserved Seating)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Roots Collective Black Marketplace

Don't miss another Roots Collective this Saturday. Enjoy food, music and more in our Butterfly Garden. If you've got kids, register them for The Flower Children Playdate series, which offers hands-on activities with community leaders.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Roots Collective Black House, 5505 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: Free (Community Ticket); $25 (Sponsor A Flower Child); $25 (Flower Children Play Date #2). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ball & Chain La Pachanga & Sabado Pineapple

Be prepared to dance the night away this Saturday. The music lineup includes a live performance by Tito Puente Jr. and sets by DJs Danis and Ivan.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11-Sunday, Feb. 9, 3 a.m.

Where: Ball & Chain, 1513 S.W. Eighth St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wynwood School Of Music Winter Band Showcase

Basecamp MIA is hosting the first Wynwood School Of Music showcase. Student bands including The Airheads, Lightning Strike and more take the stage this Sunday.

When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 12-3:30 p.m.

Where: Basecamp MIA, 300 N.E. 61st St.

Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

