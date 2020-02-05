4 events to check out in Miami this week
Looking to mix things up this week? From a Bob Marley tribute show to winter band showcase, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. From the event description: When: Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 8, 3 a.m. From the event description: When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. From the event description: When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11-Sunday, Feb. 9, 3 a.m. From the event description: When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 12-3:30 p.m. This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Bob Marley Tribute Show
Calling all Bob Marley fans! Join us as we celebrate the life and music of the reggae music icon just one day after his birthday.
Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace
Admission: Free (Until 10:30 p.m.); $20 (Premium Access - With Drink); $50 (Reserved Seating)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Roots Collective Black Marketplace
Don't miss another Roots Collective this Saturday. Enjoy food, music and more in our Butterfly Garden. If you've got kids, register them for The Flower Children Playdate series, which offers hands-on activities with community leaders.
Where: Roots Collective Black House, 5505 N.W. Seventh Ave.
Admission: Free (Community Ticket); $25 (Sponsor A Flower Child); $25 (Flower Children Play Date #2). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ball & Chain La Pachanga & Sabado Pineapple
Be prepared to dance the night away this Saturday. The music lineup includes a live performance by Tito Puente Jr. and sets by DJs Danis and Ivan.
Where: Ball & Chain, 1513 S.W. Eighth St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Wynwood School Of Music Winter Band Showcase
Basecamp MIA is hosting the first Wynwood School Of Music showcase. Student bands including The Airheads, Lightning Strike and more take the stage this Sunday.
Where: Basecamp MIA, 300 N.E. 61st St.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Looking to mix things up this week? From a Bob Marley tribute show to winter band showcase, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
From the event description:
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 8, 3 a.m.
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11-Sunday, Feb. 9, 3 a.m.
From the event description:
When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 12-3:30 p.m.
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
2020 Hoodline