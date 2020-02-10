Industry spotlight: Tech companies hiring big in Miami

Miami's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 304 new jobs over the past week and 688 in the last month, ranking third among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech sector also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 183 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that area.

One of the top employers hiring locally in information technology is TekPartners, A P2P Company. According to one of the company's recently posted job openings, it "has been a trusted and proven technology solutions firm for over 17 years. As an information technology partner, we offer our clients proven talent through our IT staffing and professional services divisions.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the industry include Vegatron Systems and goTRG.

Jobs posted by TekPartners, A P2P Company in the past month in Miami included software engineers, network engineers and data analysts.

