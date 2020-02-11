Africa Umoja coming to South Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. – From South Africa to South Florida, a dynamic ensemble of singers and dancers will display their talents at the Miramar Cultural Arts Center. Africa Umoja will premiere during Black History Month. Opening night is Feb. 25.

The production was developed to educate a new generation of South Africans about their rich heritage and the power of unity (Umoja is the Swahili word for unity) by showcasing the glory days of South African music and dance that persisted even during the country’s hardships.

The show has dazzled audiences and received outstanding reviews in more than 50 countries over the last two decades.

The cast is comprised of 33 young adults, who are arguably South Africa’s most versatile performers. The production will feature traditional love songs, lullabies and internationally acclaimed choreography.

In addition, Africa Umoja will serve to highlight the work of and benefit The Embrace Girl Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the academic, social and cultural lives of young girls.

“We are so excited that this dynamic event is returning to South Florida,” said Velma Lawrence, CEO of The Embrace Girls Foundation, Inc. “We invite the community to come out and experience this internationally acclaimed, highly uplifting musical that families from all diasporas will embrace.”

Local 10 is one of the sponsors of the education student show on Feb. 27. Local 10 News anchor Nicole Perez will be at the venue that day to file reports.

Africa Umoja will run from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1. All seats are reserved. Tickets range from $25 to $75, with special discounts offered to students and seniors.

For student and senior bookings, call 877-466-4769. For ticket information, call the Miramar Cultural Arts Box Office at 954-602-4500 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.