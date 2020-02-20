Epilepsy Florida wants you to walk the talk

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Epilepsy Florida says it wants more people to lace up and raise awareness for epilepsy. In Florida, some 426,000 people live with the neurological condition. It’s a disorder more people live with than autism, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy-combined.

The organization has scheduled Walk the Talk for Epilepsy events in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The first takes place Mar. 29 at Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd Street in Fort Lauderdale.

The second takes place Apr. 25 at Miami’s Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave. Local 10 Sports Reporter Clay Ferraro will emcee the Broward walk and SoFlo Health’s Hunter Franqui will emcee the Miami-Dade walk.

“For nearly half a century, Epilepsy Florida has been committed to the epilepsy community of Florida providing real help for individuals living with epilepsy, their families, and caregivers,” said Karen Basha Egozi, president and CEO of Epilepsy Florida.

“Our Walk the Talk for Epilepsy event provides an opportunity for the community to walk together in unity, supporting those affected by this disorder and helping raise much needed awareness in the process.”

Both walks will feature family-friendly entertainment, including a Kids Corner, live music, mascots, stilt walkers, face painting, refreshments and raffle prizes.

Registration for both walks opens at 8 a.m. Walk fee for children ages 12 and younger is $10. The fee for adults is $25. All funds raised will be invested in the organization’s local area programs, which span case management, emergency medications, medical services, diagnostic testing, youth camp, family weekends, support groups and more.

For more information and to register, visit www.epilepsyfl.com/walkthetalk.