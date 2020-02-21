Here's what to do in Miami this week

Looking for something to do this week? From live DJ sets to a Mardi Gras bar crawl to the first Fwe Festival, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Ball & Chain La Pachanga & Sabado Pineapple

From the event description:

Be prepared to dance the night away this Saturday. Enjoy live performance by Pepe Montes and sets by DJ Danis. Open to dance fans 21 and over.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m.- Sunday, Feb. 23, 3 a.m.

Where: Ball & Chain, 1513 S.W. Eighth St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

AP Greg Featuring Young Flock Listening Party by the Pool

From the event description:

Catch some rays and rising musical stars at this pool party. Check out new artist AP GREG, a Dominican rapper from Allapattah.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 1-8 p.m.

Where: 240 NW 25th St, 240 N.W. 25th St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Miami Mardi Gras Bar Crawl - Wynwood

From the event description:

Don't miss the fun as we transform Wynwood into our own Bourbon Street with fortune tellers and street performers. Gather friends and come dressed in your best Mardi Gras getup. One ticket includes visits to at least six venues, free drinks, swag bags and more.



When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 23, 12 a.m.

Where: SHOTS Miami, 311 N.W. 23rd St.

Admission: $15 (Group Tickets (4 or more); $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fwe Festival 2020 | Miami Edition (Music, Art & Food)

From the event description:

Come out and experience this festival for the first time. The music lineup includes Klass Money, Blaine Legendary, Papii Rose, Flokid and more.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.-Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 a.m.

Where: The Spot Wynwood, 3201 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Los Altos Saturday Nights

From the event description:

If you're a speakeasy fan, stop by Los Altos. This hidden spot, located upstairs from Taquerias El Mexicano, offers good times, strong cocktails and beats by DJ Zion.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 23, 3 a.m.

Where: Los Altos, 521 S.W. Eighth St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

