Miami jobs spotlight: Recruiting for managers going strong

Miami is seeing strong demand for managers' skills. Employers in the industry posted 182 new jobs over the past week, and 794 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Top companies seeking local managers include Floor & Decor, AppleOne and APR.

According to a recent job posting by Floor & Decor, the company values entrepreneurship and team spirit: "If you love working with a great group of people and desire the opportunity to grow, this is the place for you."

Jobs posted by Floor & Decor in the past month in the area also included sales associates, cashiers and supervisors, while AppleOne was hiring administrative assistants, sales representatives and customer service representatives.

