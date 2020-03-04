4 ways to make the most of your week in Miami

Looking to mix things up this week? From an art and music fundraiser to a Mardi Gras bash to an International Women's Day event, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.

Eat, Mingle, Drink, Give

We're raising funds to bring back a bigger and better ART MOB HQ while helping to put school supplies into the hands of kids in Haiti. Enjoy complimentary cocktails, music by Token Law and live art from Cois.

When: Friday, March 6, 6-10 p.m.

Where: SimplyGood Miami, 212 N.W. 73rd St.

Admission: Free (RVSP Required); Make a Donation

Miami-Dade Homebuyer Education Workshop (Spanish)

First-time and moderate income homebuyers: Start your journey with this workshop. We will cover improving your credit, financial subsidies, home loans, property inspections and more.

When: Saturday, March 7, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida, 300 N.W. 12th Ave.

Admission: Free

Masquerade Party

Calling all Mardi Gras revelers! Celebrate Mardi Gras this Saturday. Ladies, enjoy free entry and free champagne. This masquerade party features plenty of dancing and a full liquor and canna bar.

When: Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m.- Sunday, March 8, 1 a.m.

Where: The Unwind Room, 860 N.E. 79th St., Suite A

Admission: $20

Free Ice Cream, Donuts and Beer Slushies while you Shop

Come decked out in your chicest outfits and celebrate International Women's Day at our handcrafted ice cream shop. Participating vendors include Alcazer, Alex S. You, Klyle+Shahida and more.

When: Sunday, March 8, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Dasher & Crank, 2211 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

