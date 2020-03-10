March 2020 Community Events Calendar
Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.
March
Broward County Library Branches
Time: Library hours
Your Broward County Library Branches have a host of activities, workshops and conferences happening throughout the month.
Cost: Free or low cost
For more information, visit www.broward.org/library
Now-Apr.15 (Wednesdays & Saturdays)
Free Tax Assistance
Keiser University
2101 NW 117th Avenue
Miami, FL 33172
Time: Wednesdays: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
As Tax Day 2020 approaches, Keiser University Miami will host a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to aid members of the community in preparing their 2020 returns. To have a return prepared by a volunteer, members of the public are required to show a valid photo identification, Social Security card, W-2s, 1099 forms, a copy of last year’s tax return, and any other information and forms concerning income and expenses for 2019.
Cost: Free
For more information about the VITA program and requirements, visit: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-you-by-volunteers.
Mar. 4 – March 30
Imagine Puppets
African-American Research Library & Cultural Center
2650 NW 6th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Time: 12noon – 8 p.m.
“Imagine Puppets,” a national collection of handmade figures crafted entirely by contemporary African-American artists. The puppets bring attention to the significance of self-preservation through oral tradition. Used to communicate customs, beliefs and history from one ancestral generation to another, puppets have a rich and perpetual purpose in African culture. In conjunction with the exhibit, there will be a free puppet making workshop and every workshop features a brief performance and demonstration of how a puppet is made.
Cost: Free
For more information, call 954-357-6282.
Tuesday, Mar. 10
Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Celebrity Readers
Miami Children’s Museum
980 MacArthur Causeway
Miami, FL 33132
Time: 10am-3pm
Come celebrate the late Dr. Seuss’ 116th birthday! Join the museum for special celebrity readers and for several original stage performances by the Theater Troupe. Sing Happy Birthday, cut the cake, and enjoy face painting and balloon twisting. Create Truffula tress in the Art Studio and take pictures with the Cat in the Hat. Come sign Dr. Seuss’s birthday card and enjoy delicious cake throughout the day.
Cost: Free
For more information, please contact the Museum at 305.373.KIDS (5437) or visit www.miamichildrensmuseum.org.
Thursday, Mar. 12
Humane Society of Broward County
2070 Griffin Road
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Introduced in 2015, the “Pups and Tots” program is for children - newborn to four years. The hour long class includes story time, an activity and visits from the furry friends. Each month there is a different theme
Cost: $15 per adult
To register visit www.humanebroward.com and go to the “Education Programs” tab.
Thursday, Mar. 12 – Apr. 5
Miami Dade County Fair & Expo
10900 SW 24th Street (Coral Way)
Miami, FL
Time: Opening Day: 3pm. Other days: Doors open at 12noon or 3pm.
The Youth Fair will provide 21 days of incredible amusement rides, delicious foods, live entertainment, concerts, agricultural & academic student exhibits and much more.
Cost: General Admission on opening day: $5. All other days: $14. Kids 5 and younger and guests 65 years of age or older receive FREE admission every day, all day. Other special discounts available.
For more information, visit fairexpo.com .
Saturday, Mar. 14
Mayors’ Chess Challenge
Scott Rakow Youth Center
2700 Sheridan Avenue
Miami Beach, FL
Time: 10 a.m. – 12noon
Checkmate with the mayor and commissioners in a fun and friendly chess event. Players of all ages and skill levels can receive free instruction. Light refreshments will be available.
Cost: Free admission and complimentary parking
Saturday, Mar. 14
13th Annual Community Health Expo
Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church
5555 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Community Health Expo was designed to provide FREE health screenings such as Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Cholesterol, Vision, BMI, Bone Density, Mental Health, Memory, Acupuncture & newly added screening for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) to the public. More than 40 resource agencies will be on hand with vital information on programs and services available in the community. Brightline’s Buzz Boxx will also be available to provide free haircuts.
Cost: Free
Saturday, Mar. 14
Workout with Experience Camps
G21 Fitness
3401 North Dixie Highway
Oakland Park, FL 33334
Time: 10 a.m.
The workout is to raise funds for Experience Camps, which provides free, one-week camps for boys and girls who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Prizes for those who participate include spa treatments and gym membership. The workout will be followed by food and cocktails with chances to win even more prizes.
Cost: $50
For more information, visit https://workoutforacauseatg21.splashthat.com/.
Saturday, Mar. 14
Walk to End Epilepsy
Zoo Miami
12400 SW 152nd Street
Miami, FL 33177
Time: 8 a.m.
Join hundreds of people to support the Epilepsy Foundation’s fundraising efforts and help raise awareness about epilepsy in South Florida.
Cost: Donation based
To sign up or for more information about the Walk to END EPILEPSY in Florida, please visit www.WalktoEndEpilepsy.org/Miami.
Sunday, Mar. 15
Broward Heart Walk
Nova Southeastern University
Alvin Sherman Library
3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd.
Davie, FL 33314
Time: 9 a.m.
This family-friendly event invites you to lace up and walk to help raise awareness about heart disease and stroke. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
Cost: Donation based
For more information, visit www2.heart.org
Tuesday, Mar. 17
Stranahan House Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
335 SE 6th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
The Historic Stranahan House Museum celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a History Happy Hour focused on South Florida’s bootlegging era. Complimentary desserts and wine will be served. All proceeds support the ongoing historic preservation of the local landmark and help fund the museum’s educational programs, including reduced-rate and free school programs for local students.
Cost: $15 for members and $20 for non-members.
Tickets are available at www.tinyurl.com/StranahanHistoryHappyHour. For more information, contact education@stranahanhouse.org
Thursday, Mar. 19
Catch the Love Dinners
Various restaurant locations in Broward county
Time: 6:30 p.m.
The 2nd Annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival is hosting ‘Catch the Love’ Dinners, all benefiting Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
Restaurants offering a ‘Catch the Love’ Dinner include: Mastro’s Ocean Club in Fort Lauderdale, Sardelli Italian Steakhouse in Hollywood, Capriccio’s Ristorante in Pembroke Pines and Café Maxx in Pompano Beach. The ‘Catch the Love’ campaign is an initiative to raise $50,000,000 to meet South Florida’s increasing pediatric healthcare needs.
To view and download menus for each participating dinner: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ngk3raqhetshofe/AADkHu5qi33n0ddIlED3_WIja?dl=0
For tickets: Visit www.gflfoodwine.com for individual restaurant prices and to purchase your tickets.
Friday, Mar. 20
Free Third Friday
Miami Children’s Museum
980 MacArthur Causeway
Miami, FL 33132
Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Thanks to the support of Baptist Health South Florida, every third Friday of each month, visitors can roam the museum free of charge. Due to the number of visitors on Free Third Fridays, the museum suggests leaving strollers at home or in the car.
Cost: Free
Saturday, Mar. 21
MDC Hialeah’s 3rd Annual Music & Food Festival
1780 West 49th Street
Hialeah, FL 33012
The event will feature bounce houses, live music, kids craft area, an art show and sale and giveaways.
Cost: Free
For more information, call 305-237-8812
Saturday, Mar. 21
25th Annual Native Plant Day
Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park
1725 NE 135th Street
North Miami, FL 33181
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The Dade Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society invites you to this event, which features activities for all ages, including guided nature walks, programs about wildlife and habitats, native plants and merchandise for sale, raffles and more. Explore the sub-tropical forest habitat in this park, as well as the exhibits at Native Plant Day.
Cost: Free
For more information, visit dade.fnpschapters.org
Saturday, Mar. 21
Havasi in Concert
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
1 Seminole Way
Hollywood, FL 33314
Time: 8 p.m.
Havasi announces his first American Symphonic Concert Show. Havasi’s unique musical style blends the depth and discipline of classical tradition with the dazzling diversity of world music, soft rock and the spectacle of high-energy performance.
Cost: Tickets begin at $89
Tickets are available at www.myhrl.com.
Saturday, Mar. 21
Dino Nite
Zoo Miami
12400 SW 152nd Street
Miami, FL 33177
Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Join Zoo Miami and journey back in time with the whole family at Dino NITE. Party at the dinosaur disco, dig up fossils, and brush up on your dino trivia. But that’s not all, Zoo Miami Labs has been working on a top-secret project to bring back dinos. Don’t miss this one of a kind opportunity to see them live on the Tram Before Time. What could go wrong?
Cost: $15.95
For more information, visit zoomiami.org.
Thursday, Mar. 26
Frank Contemporaries
The Frank
601 City Center Way
Pembroke Pines, FL
Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
This is a free monthly pop-up exhibition and meet-up for emerging creative and visual arts professionals to network and foster connections celebrating Women’s History Month. Along with showcasing female artists of different creative backgrounds, the event will also feature paintings by Diana Escamilla, paintings by Julia Dogan and graphic design work by Danielle Yerushalmi. Complimentary refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Cost: Free
Saturday, Mar. 28
Ocean Day
Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center
410 SE 3rd Street
Hallandale Beach, FL
Time: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day with eco-friendly exhibitors, native tree and plant giveaway, poster presentations, food trucks and more.
Cost: Free
For more information, visit cohb.org.
Saturday, Mar. 28
Vibes for the Islands
Wynwood (Miami), FL
Time: 8 p.m. – 2 p.m.
The fourth annual charity event, presented by the Sandals Foundation, is a taste of the cultural diversity in South Florida. The high-energy evening of music, food and spirits will feature Grammy-nominated songwriter and philosophical thinker Protoje & The Indiggnation, Agent Sasco and the Sound Agents along with Miami's favorite DJs Dutty Dex and Richie D. Proceeds will go toward a rebuild project in the Northern Bahamas.
Cost: Starting at $35 and VIP tickets at $80
For more information, visit vibesfortheislands.eventbrite.com
Sunday, Mar. 29
16th Annual Deering Seafood Festival
Deering Estate
16701 SW 72nd Avenue
Miami, FL
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Enjoy fresh seafood, chef demos, live entertainment and activities for the kids. The culinary event features fresh catches from local restaurants & drinks along Seafood Alley.
Cost: $20 in advance/$25 at the gate for adults; $7 in advance/$10 at the gate for children ages 4 to 14. Free for Deering Estate Foundation Members.
For more information, call 305-235-1668, ext. 263 or visit https://deeringestate.org/event/deering-seafood-festival/.
