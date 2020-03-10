March 2020 Community Events Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

March

Broward County Library Branches

Time: Library hours

Your Broward County Library Branches have a host of activities, workshops and conferences happening throughout the month.

Cost: Free or low cost

For more information, visit www.broward.org/library

Now-Apr.15 (Wednesdays & Saturdays)

Free Tax Assistance

Keiser University

2101 NW 117th Avenue

Miami, FL 33172

Time: Wednesdays: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

As Tax Day 2020 approaches, Keiser University Miami will host a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to aid members of the community in preparing their 2020 returns. To have a return prepared by a volunteer, members of the public are required to show a valid photo identification, Social Security card, W-2s, 1099 forms, a copy of last year’s tax return, and any other information and forms concerning income and expenses for 2019.

Cost: Free

For more information about the VITA program and requirements, visit: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-you-by-volunteers.

Mar. 4 – March 30

Imagine Puppets

African-American Research Library & Cultural Center

2650 NW 6th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 12noon – 8 p.m.

“Imagine Puppets,” a national collection of handmade figures crafted entirely by contemporary African-American artists. The puppets bring attention to the significance of self-preservation through oral tradition. Used to communicate customs, beliefs and history from one ancestral generation to another, puppets have a rich and perpetual purpose in African culture. In conjunction with the exhibit, there will be a free puppet making workshop and every workshop features a brief performance and demonstration of how a puppet is made.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 954-357-6282.

Tuesday, Mar. 10

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Celebrity Readers

Miami Children’s Museum

980 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 10am-3pm

Come celebrate the late Dr. Seuss’ 116th birthday! Join the museum for special celebrity readers and for several original stage performances by the Theater Troupe. Sing Happy Birthday, cut the cake, and enjoy face painting and balloon twisting. Create Truffula tress in the Art Studio and take pictures with the Cat in the Hat. Come sign Dr. Seuss’s birthday card and enjoy delicious cake throughout the day.

Cost: Free

For more information, please contact the Museum at 305.373.KIDS (5437) or visit www.miamichildrensmuseum.org.

Thursday, Mar. 12

Humane Society of Broward County

2070 Griffin Road

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Introduced in 2015, the “Pups and Tots” program is for children - newborn to four years. The hour long class includes story time, an activity and visits from the furry friends. Each month there is a different theme

Cost: $15 per adult

To register visit www.humanebroward.com and go to the “Education Programs” tab.

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Apr. 5

Miami Dade County Fair & Expo

10900 SW 24th Street (Coral Way)

Miami, FL

Time: Opening Day: 3pm. Other days: Doors open at 12noon or 3pm.

The Youth Fair will provide 21 days of incredible amusement rides, delicious foods, live entertainment, concerts, agricultural & academic student exhibits and much more.

Cost: General Admission on opening day: $5. All other days: $14. Kids 5 and younger and guests 65 years of age or older receive FREE admission every day, all day. Other special discounts available.

For more information, visit fairexpo.com .

Saturday, Mar. 14

Mayors’ Chess Challenge

Scott Rakow Youth Center

2700 Sheridan Avenue

Miami Beach, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 12noon

Checkmate with the mayor and commissioners in a fun and friendly chess event. Players of all ages and skill levels can receive free instruction. Light refreshments will be available.

Cost: Free admission and complimentary parking

Saturday, Mar. 14

13th Annual Community Health Expo

Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church

5555 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Community Health Expo was designed to provide FREE health screenings such as Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Cholesterol, Vision, BMI, Bone Density, Mental Health, Memory, Acupuncture & newly added screening for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) to the public. More than 40 resource agencies will be on hand with vital information on programs and services available in the community. Brightline’s Buzz Boxx will also be available to provide free haircuts.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Mar. 14

Workout with Experience Camps

G21 Fitness

3401 North Dixie Highway

Oakland Park, FL 33334

Time: 10 a.m.

The workout is to raise funds for Experience Camps, which provides free, one-week camps for boys and girls who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Prizes for those who participate include spa treatments and gym membership. The workout will be followed by food and cocktails with chances to win even more prizes.

Cost: $50

For more information, visit https://workoutforacauseatg21.splashthat.com/.

Saturday, Mar. 14

Walk to End Epilepsy

Zoo Miami

12400 SW 152nd Street

Miami, FL 33177

Time: 8 a.m.

Join hundreds of people to support the Epilepsy Foundation’s fundraising efforts and help raise awareness about epilepsy in South Florida.

Cost: Donation based

To sign up or for more information about the Walk to END EPILEPSY in Florida, please visit www.WalktoEndEpilepsy.org/Miami.

Sunday, Mar. 15

Broward Heart Walk

Nova Southeastern University

Alvin Sherman Library

3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd.

Davie, FL 33314

Time: 9 a.m.

This family-friendly event invites you to lace up and walk to help raise awareness about heart disease and stroke. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.

Cost: Donation based

For more information, visit www2.heart.org

Tuesday, Mar. 17

Stranahan House Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

335 SE 6th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Historic Stranahan House Museum celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a History Happy Hour focused on South Florida’s bootlegging era. Complimentary desserts and wine will be served. All proceeds support the ongoing historic preservation of the local landmark and help fund the museum’s educational programs, including reduced-rate and free school programs for local students.

Cost: $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

Tickets are available at www.tinyurl.com/StranahanHistoryHappyHour. For more information, contact education@stranahanhouse.org

Thursday, Mar. 19

Catch the Love Dinners

Various restaurant locations in Broward county

Time: 6:30 p.m.

The 2nd Annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival is hosting ‘Catch the Love’ Dinners, all benefiting Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Restaurants offering a ‘Catch the Love’ Dinner include: Mastro’s Ocean Club in Fort Lauderdale, Sardelli Italian Steakhouse in Hollywood, Capriccio’s Ristorante in Pembroke Pines and Café Maxx in Pompano Beach. The ‘Catch the Love’ campaign is an initiative to raise $50,000,000 to meet South Florida’s increasing pediatric healthcare needs.

To view and download menus for each participating dinner: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ngk3raqhetshofe/AADkHu5qi33n0ddIlED3_WIja?dl=0

For tickets: Visit www.gflfoodwine.com for individual restaurant prices and to purchase your tickets.

Friday, Mar. 20

Free Third Friday

Miami Children’s Museum

980 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thanks to the support of Baptist Health South Florida, every third Friday of each month, visitors can roam the museum free of charge. Due to the number of visitors on Free Third Fridays, the museum suggests leaving strollers at home or in the car.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Mar. 21

MDC Hialeah’s 3rd Annual Music & Food Festival

1780 West 49th Street

Hialeah, FL 33012

The event will feature bounce houses, live music, kids craft area, an art show and sale and giveaways.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 305-237-8812

Saturday, Mar. 21

25th Annual Native Plant Day

Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park

1725 NE 135th Street

North Miami, FL 33181

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The Dade Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society invites you to this event, which features activities for all ages, including guided nature walks, programs about wildlife and habitats, native plants and merchandise for sale, raffles and more. Explore the sub-tropical forest habitat in this park, as well as the exhibits at Native Plant Day.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit dade.fnpschapters.org

Saturday, Mar. 21

Havasi in Concert

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

Time: 8 p.m.

Havasi announces his first American Symphonic Concert Show. Havasi’s unique musical style blends the depth and discipline of classical tradition with the dazzling diversity of world music, soft rock and the spectacle of high-energy performance.

Cost: Tickets begin at $89

Tickets are available at www.myhrl.com.

Saturday, Mar. 21

Dino Nite

Zoo Miami

12400 SW 152nd Street

Miami, FL 33177

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Join Zoo Miami and journey back in time with the whole family at Dino NITE. Party at the dinosaur disco, dig up fossils, and brush up on your dino trivia. But that’s not all, Zoo Miami Labs has been working on a top-secret project to bring back dinos. Don’t miss this one of a kind opportunity to see them live on the Tram Before Time. What could go wrong?

Cost: $15.95

For more information, visit zoomiami.org.

Thursday, Mar. 26

Frank Contemporaries

The Frank

601 City Center Way

Pembroke Pines, FL

Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This is a free monthly pop-up exhibition and meet-up for emerging creative and visual arts professionals to network and foster connections celebrating Women’s History Month. Along with showcasing female artists of different creative backgrounds, the event will also feature paintings by Diana Escamilla, paintings by Julia Dogan and graphic design work by Danielle Yerushalmi. Complimentary refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Mar. 28

Ocean Day

Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center

410 SE 3rd Street

Hallandale Beach, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day with eco-friendly exhibitors, native tree and plant giveaway, poster presentations, food trucks and more.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit cohb.org.

Saturday, Mar. 28

Vibes for the Islands

Wynwood (Miami), FL

Time: 8 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The fourth annual charity event, presented by the Sandals Foundation, is a taste of the cultural diversity in South Florida. The high-energy evening of music, food and spirits will feature Grammy-nominated songwriter and philosophical thinker Protoje & The Indiggnation, Agent Sasco and the Sound Agents along with Miami's favorite DJs Dutty Dex and Richie D. Proceeds will go toward a rebuild project in the Northern Bahamas.

Cost: Starting at $35 and VIP tickets at $80

For more information, visit vibesfortheislands.eventbrite.com

Sunday, Mar. 29

16th Annual Deering Seafood Festival

Deering Estate

16701 SW 72nd Avenue

Miami, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Enjoy fresh seafood, chef demos, live entertainment and activities for the kids. The culinary event features fresh catches from local restaurants & drinks along Seafood Alley.

Cost: $20 in advance/$25 at the gate for adults; $7 in advance/$10 at the gate for children ages 4 to 14. Free for Deering Estate Foundation Members.

For more information, call 305-235-1668, ext. 263 or visit https://deeringestate.org/event/deering-seafood-festival/.