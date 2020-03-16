Industry on the move: Health care experiencing strong job growth in Miami

Miami's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 298 new jobs over the past week and 1,052 new jobs in the last month, ranking third among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care industry also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 264 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that industry.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Masc Medical, Ink Staffing and GHR Travel Nursing.

According to a recent job posting by GHR Travel Nursing, the company is "committed to giving you the chance to experience life while saving lives. We offer great pay and one of the best benefits packages in the industry."

Jobs posted by Masc Medical in the past month in Miami included physicians, technicians and medical assistants, while Ink Staffing was hiring registered nurses and GHR Travel Nursing sought registered nurses.

