Miami industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strong

Miami's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 258 new jobs over the past week and 1,040 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech sector also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 249 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include Staffigo Technical Services, LLC, Vegatron Systems and TekPartners, A P2P Company.

According to a recent job opening posted by TekPartners, A P2P Company, "[it] has been a trusted and proven technology solutions firm for 17 years."

Jobs posted by TekPartners, A P2P Company, in the past month included software engineers and network engineers, while Staffigo Technical Services LLC sought software engineers, project managers and project coordinators and Vegatron Systems was hiring servers.

