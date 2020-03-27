Local beauty business waives tuition fees for displaced workers amid coronavirus pandemic

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – McDougle Technical Institute (MTI) is offering full tuition scholarships to South Floridians who’ve recently lost employment due to the coronavirus crisis.

The tuition applies to certification in a variety of programs, including hair braiding, hair wrapping, body wrapping, nails and skincare.

“School is still open for innovative and distance education with our instructors,” said Octavia McDougle, McDougle Technical Institute Founder. “Our online programs have been around for many years and we want to make sure the community knows we have them available. We want to offer those displaced from their jobs 100% full tuition scholarships to help with their self-development during this time.”

Registration fees, along with the cost of books and other supplies, still apply.

For the hair braiding, hair wrapping and body wrapping program, the registration fee is $150. The tuition for the program is normally $400.

For the nail specialty and facial specialty program, the registration fee is $150 and books and supplies are $795. The tuition for the program is normally $2,880.

The students can also receive a laptop to use while taking the online courses. The accredited online classes are also available in the Google and Apple Store so students can attend their class from the schools myMTI app on their cell phones and tablets.

MTI will also be offering additional opportunities for its cosmetology, barber and full specialty programs, where students can do most of the learning online prior to the hands-on portion at the school.

Scholarships are available to those who qualify.

The scholarship application deadline is April 15. The scholarships are part of the MTI’s Beauty of Philanthropy program.

MTI is located at 1901 N. Federal Highway, #201, in Pompano Beach.