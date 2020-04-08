Drive-through food distribution open every Monday in Palmetto Bay

As long as there is a need for food, Christ Fellowship and Feeding South Florida are determined to meet it.

Every Monday, beginning at 12:30 p.m., families from across South Florida can come to the church’s Palmetto Bay campus and receive a heaping bag of essential groceries, including fresh produce and protein-enriched foods.

The only requirement is that people arrive by car and have the trunk open for volunteers to easily and safely place the food items inside the vehicle. The volunteers are wearing masks, gloves and following social distancing guidelines. People are not permitted to exit their vehicles or walk-up to receive the food donations.

“Now more than ever people need to see the hope that only comes from God as a provider both physically and spiritually,” said Ydania Peralta, director of community engagement for Christ Fellowship.

Feeding South Florida and the church expect to help at least 500 families every Monday. Volunteers plan on being available until supplies last.

Christ Fellowship’s Palmetto Bay campus is located at 8900 SW 168th St. For more information, visit cfmiami.org or email info@cfmiami.org.