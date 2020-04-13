Industry spotlight: Transportation companies hiring big in Miami

Miami's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 122 new jobs over the past week and 542 new jobs in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The transportation industry also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 147 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that industry.

Top companies hiring locally in transportation include Floor & Decor, FTL HUB and AppleOne. According to a recent job opening posted by FTL HUB, the asset-based logistics company states, "We specialize in nationwide full truck freight of both reefer and dry loads. We offer 100 percent no-touch freight."

Jobs posted by Floor & Decor in the past month in Miami included warehouse workers and supervisors, while FTL HUB was hiring truck drivers and AppleOne sought warehouse workers.

