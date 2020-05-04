Time for a career change? Tech experiencing strong job growth in Miami

Miami's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 140 new jobs over the past week and 734 new jobs in the last month, ranking third among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech sector also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 181 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that industry.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include Staffigo Technical Services, LLC, Vegatron Systems and Agnos.

Jobs posted by Staffigo Technical Services, LLC in the past month in Miami included software engineers, project managers and project coordinators, while Agnos sought software engineers.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.