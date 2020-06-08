Sales representatives see increasing job openings in Miami

Miami is seeing strong demand for sales representatives' skills. Employers in the industry posted 88 new jobs over the past week and 278 new jobs in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The position of sales representative also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 94 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that industry.

One of the top employers seeking local sales representatives is Grooglobal. "Here at Grooglobal, we promote customer experience by providing up to date product and service information while also presenting the best options for their needs," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Jobs posted by Grooglobal in the past month in the area included account representatives.

