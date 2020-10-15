Fort Lauderdale firefighters finish mowing man’s grass after he fell ill from heat exhaustion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale firefighters from Station 47 were dispatched to a home Monday morning in reference to an 80-year-old man who had passed out while mowing his front yard.

Fire Rescue officials said the Army veteran was suffering from heat exhaustion while working in his yard, so they immediately treated him and cooled him off.

Once the man was feeling better, firefighters stepped in to finish cutting the grass.

The man’s family, clearly grateful for the gesture, took a photo with the firefighters after the act of kindness.