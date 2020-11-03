How to be part of the Local 10 Day of Giving

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – For six consecutive years, the Local 10 Day of Giving has been a much anticipated event for local nonprofits that feed the hungry and homeless.

Local 10 anchors and reporters are fanned across select Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to accept your generous donations of non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys.

This year, due to the pandemic, the annual event is being revamped. The Day of Giving is transitioning to the virtual space. Beginning Monday, Nov. 16 and ending Friday, Nov. 20, you’re invited to make a monetary donation to benefit seven South Florida organizations. It’s easy, safe, secure and 100% of all monies collected goes to the nonprofits. You can earmark your donation to “Day of Giving.”

Simply click here to get started.

COVID-19 has increased the demand for food among unemployed and underemployed families. Our local food pantries and food banks are struggling to keep shelves stocked and serve as many people as possible. The upcoming holiday season is an especially critical time.

The chosen nonprofits will be profiled each day on Local 10 News and local10.com beginning Nov. 16. On Friday, Nov. 20, a final push for giving will be made and viewers will know how much has been raised up to that point.

Since 2014, the Local 10 Day of Giving has collected 72,680 pounds of food. Let’s make this Day of Giving the best one yet.