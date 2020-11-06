Fins, Miami-Dade County Parks join together for Junior Dolphins Virtual Football Camp Library

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins and Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces are joining together to partner for the Junior Dolphins Virtual Football Camp Library for kids.

Many children have been unable to compete in tackle and flag football leagues this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this virtual camp allows them to engage in a unique experience by playing and learning about football from the safety of their own homes.

“Miami-Dade County Parks is thrilled to team up with our longstanding partner the Miami Dolphins to expand our virtual camp program offerings with exceptional football content,” Miami-Dade Parks Director Maria I. Nardi said in a statement. “They share in our commitment to providing more great recreation and sports opportunities that increase the health, well-being and resiliency of youth in our community.”

“The Miami Dolphins recognize the need for our South Florida youth to stay active, safe and healthy during this time,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations and Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton. “Our virtual camps are taught by Dolphins alumni and provide participants with an opportunity to improve their football skills and learn the game in a new way.”

To sign up for the virtual camp, visit juniordolphinsfootball.com/virtual/.

Click here to learn about other virtual camp opportunities for children that are being offered by Miami-Dade County Parks.