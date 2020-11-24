Thank you South Florida: Local 10 Day of Giving a huge success

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The 7th-annual Local 10 Day of Giving was the best one yet. In spite of an ongoing pandemic, Local 10 viewers opened their hearts and wallets to give to seven local nonprofits, meeting the food needs of our communities.

Since 2014, Local 10 anchors and reporters have filed live reports from select Publix Super Markets encouraging viewers to donate non-perishable foods and new, unwrapped toys. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, we decided to move the event online and extend it to one week. From Nov. 16-20, our viewers were invited to make monetary gifts. In partnership with The Miami Foundation, we established a Local 10 Day of Giving Fund, and viewers were able to donate conveniently and securely.

The seven benefiting organizations are Harvest Drive, Joshua’s Heart Foundation, Manna-Share-A-Meal, Make-A-Wish Veterans, Miami Rescue Mission and Broward Outreach Centers and Star of the Sea Foundation.

Local 10 is proud to report that 100% of all contributions go directly to the benefiting organizations. The total amount donated throughout our Day of Giving campaign was the equivalent of more than 10,000 meals.

Thanks to the incredible outpouring of support, including from our friends at Publix Super Markets, all seven organizations will be able to provide meals and feed people in need throughout the holidays.

The segments below were recorded before the end of the Day of Giving campaign and reflect the first fruits of the contributions. The organizations will each receive the additional funds in the days ahead.

Manna-Share-A-Meal gets an emotional delivery

Harvest Drive gets a much-needed donation

Joshua’s Heart Foundation gets some help for its massive food distribution

For Make-A-Wish Veterans, wishes do come true

Donors are the stars for Star of the Sea Outreach, and Miami Rescue Mission is thrilled to be talking turkey