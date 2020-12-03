Nicklaus Children’s Hospital hosts first-ever virtual fundraiser Thursday night

MIAMI – Nicklaus Children’s Hospital has faced many challenges brought on by the pandemic. In order to meet rising costs while providing excellence in care for its young patients, the hospital will host its first-ever virtual fundraiser Thursday night.

Now in its 14th year, the signature Nicklaus Children’s Diamond Ball gala was adapted to an online format to ensure everyone’s health and safety during the pandemic. The 2020 virtual event will enable the South Florida community to gather online and raise funds for the Nicklaus Children’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will shore up supplies, provide testing and ensure that extra staff and services are in place to provide excellence in care during and beyond this unprecedented global crisis.

“While many things around us are constantly changing, we find comfort in knowing we have the continued love and support of generous individuals in our community and together we will get through difficult times,” said Matthew Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

The event will feature a live auction, patient success stories, a tribute to Nicklaus Children’s healthcare heroes, and much more. Registration is free and is open to everyone. For more information, visit nicklauschildrens.org/diamondball.