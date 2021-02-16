Miami-Dade girls receive new, customized bikes for Valentine’s Day

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The typical Valentine’s Day gifts are flowers and candies. However, one South Florida philanthropist decided to go another route. He gave a group of deserving girls brand new bikes.

His name is Steven Gurowitz, founder of the design firm Interiors by Steven G. Last December, Local 10 introduced Gurowitz to the Embrace Girls Foundation, a nonprofit which provides girl-centric, educational programs at Miami-Dade county schools.

Founder and CEO of the organization, Velma Lawrence, hosted a special holiday party for two dozen girls who had achieved academic excellence. Gurowitz was the guest of honor who bought the young ladies and their siblings all the items on their Christmas wish lists. He saved the very best for Valentine’s weekend.

Last Saturday, Gurowitz and his team arrived at The Women’s Park in Southwest Miami-Dade with 16 brand new, customized bikes. It was a surprise for the girls who thought they were there for a Valentine’s Day Family Picnic.

Ad

With tears in her eyes after receiving her sky blue bike, Paris Nettles said, “I feel great. I’ve been waiting for a bike for a long time. I haven’t had a bike since I was about 10.”

“I’m very grateful for him,” said 10-year-old Luna Tovar. “If I had enough stuff to give to him, I would give him everything.”

Gurowitz has made a name for himself creating beautiful spaces, but not even he could’ve designed a better day. Happy hearts abounded, along with the unmistakable gift of love given and love received.

“It’s just wonderful to see these children light up,” said Gurowitz. “It’s worth all the money in the world.”

Gurowitz has been a part of many acts of kindness through the years. In partnership with Local 10, he’s helped hurricane victims, fundraised for nonprofits and renovated homes for disabled and financially-challenged families.