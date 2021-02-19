Fundraise for your furry friends at virtual Walk for the Animals

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The 31st annual VCA Walk for the Animals is not paw-sing for anything, not even the pandemic. It has been retailored to be a virtual walk this year with the same goal of helping the Humane Society of Broward County continue its mission of providing services to animals and offering educational programs to people of all ages.

The walk, which takes place March 6, has always been the shelter’s largest fundraiser. This year’s event will feature Local 10 anchor Jacey Birch as the emcee along with a live YouTube broadcast, virtual scavenger hunt and an online silent auction.

Whether you choose to walk in your neighborhood or around your home, anyone from any part of the world can participate.

All you have to do is register at www.walk4theanimals.com. You can set up your fundraising page on the site and share with others. Those who raise $150 will receive the official walk T-shirt as a prize.

Ad

The Humane Society of Broward County is a private, non-profit organization located at 2070 Griffin Road in Fort Lauderdale. The shelter is not affiliated with any other facilities with a similar name, and is not funded by the state or any national group.

For more information, visit www.humanebroward.com.