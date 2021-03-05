From homelessness to heading a nonprofit: The Ronald Brummit story

Ronald Brummit leads the operations of of the Miami Rescue Mission in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

MIAMI – This year has been marked by the inauguration of a new U.S. president, COVID-19 vaccination rollouts, volatile weather, and a very special anniversary. Ronald Brummit, the president and chief executive officer of The Miami Rescue Mission, celebrates 30 years with the nonprofit.

Brummit’s career with The Mission, as it’s affectionately known, didn’t start at the boardroom. He entered the Christ-centered, nonprofit’s doors in January 1990, as a homeless and drug-addicted man.

The Mission provided him with shelter, clothing, showers, and much-needed physical and spiritual food. In one year, he joined the staff, working as a janitor and dorm room captain. By the mid 1990′s, he became the director of the Miami campus.

“I’m so grateful for the honor of helping people experiencing homelessness rebuild their lives and families,” said Brummit. “I have to pinch myself sometimes because I would have never imagined when I was homeless, that I would be the President of such a wonderful ministry as the Miami Rescue Mission touching so many lives.”

Ad

While serving as the Miami campus director, Brummit aimed for higher education. Eventually, he earned a master’s degree in social work. From there, his full focus was on The Mission, establishing education and youth centers at the campus.

By 2009, he was both the CEO and president of The Mission. By 2014, he had started the Care Elementary School, which has since become its own autonomous nonprofit organization.

Brummit’s life has been filled with many peaks and valleys. Those experiences are what best qualify him to be at the helm of a place dedicated to uplifting the desperate and marginalized. The Mission did it for him decades ago. His mission, he said, is to pay it forward until his last breath.

“These past 30 years have been extraordinarily meaningful, and I would like to thank my mentors, Dr. Frank and Maxine Jacobs, my wife Marilyn, and especially the Lord Jesus Christ for their love and support,” Brummit said.