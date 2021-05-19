Tribute to Teachers: Yara Frignani is a ‘superstar’ for visually impaired students

MIAMI – The little chefs in Yara Frignani’s pre-K inclusion class at Miami Lighthouse Academy are busy creating personal-size pizzas.

They each have a choice of toppings to add, but all agree the one ingredient they can’t do without in this classroom is their teacher’s love.

It’s one of the reasons Frignani is among five honorees in Local 10′s annual Tribute to Teachers.

Her class is comprised of sighted and visually impaired students. She has a special way of communicating with her young students through creative tactile and sensory-stimulating projects.

Whether in-person or virtually, she engages them and makes their education her top priority.

“Ms. Yara is our superstar,” said Virginia Jacko, the president and CEO of the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. “She’s been with us since we built this facility four years ago.”

And she has plans to stay for many more years to come.

“The best part is that they teach us and they surprise us every day,” Frignani said of her students, “so I learn more from them than they learn from me.”

Ad

The recognition from the Tribute to Teachers campaign comes with a $1,000 gift card from Publix Super Markets.

On Monday, Local 10 honored James Bryant of Hialeah Gardens High School, and Tuesday was Mary Doda of Tradewinds Elementary in Coconut Creek.

The two other teachers selected this year will be announced during the 5 p.m. Local 10 newscasts Thursday and Friday.