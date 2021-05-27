Local 10 News’ Big Book Drive delivers approximately 9,000 books to area schools

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Just in time for summer reading and only two week until schools break for vacation, Local 10 News’ Big Book Drive-Thru team delivered approximately 9,000 books to four schools in South Florida.

The day kicked off for Local 10 Morning News Anchor Eric Yutzy and the Big Book Drive-Thru team at Vera Cadillac-Buick GMC in Pembroke Pines, which has been sponsoring the program since 2016.

Pembroke Pines Elementary was the first stop, then Fairway Elementary in Miramar was next. Beacon Hill Preparatory School in Miami Gardens was the noon stop and students from that school appeared live on air for Local 10 News at Noon.

After that, the crew headed over to Arcola Lake Elementary in West Little River.

Student at Laura C. Saunders Elementary in Homestead and The Seed School in Miami also received new books as part of the Local 10 Big Book Drive.

Weston Moving and Storage delivered the books and Vera Cadillac-Buick GMC donated all the books.

The Local 10 Big Book Drive was created to give South Florida children who wouldn’t otherwise have access to brand-new books the gift of reading. Since the campaign’s inception in 2016, approximately 137,000 books have been collected and distributed.