Support Chad and other kids bullied in South Florida

Chad Sanford spoke to Local 10 News about being bullied at middle school. "It’s been a living hell," the 13-year-old called this school year.

Local 10 viewers have shown an outpouring of support for Chad Sanford, the Deerfield Beach Middle School student who was the victim of a homophobic attack.

The story has become national news, with Beyonce’s mother among the many showing support for Chad.

Local 10 News wants to help Chad and other students like him who are bullied. We are working with local nonprofits to raise scholarship money to help send these students to college.

If you’d like to participate in the cause, please click here to make a donation to the Local 10 Fund. (Don’t worry if the page still shows our Big Bus Toy Express logo, the money will be directed to the Local 10 Fund.)

We’ve also received many inquiries on how you can send a note to Chad.

Cards for Chad can be mailed to:

Equality Florida, Broward County

2302 NE 7th Ave.

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Let’s show these bullied kids of South Florida that there are people who care about them.

