Former Miami Dolphins player awards scholarships to South Florida students

George Pickens IV of Miami Northwestern is one of the recipients of scholarships from the Carey Family Foundation.

Earlier this month, Vernon Carey Sr., a former offensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins, gave some very deserving high school seniors college scholarships.

Through The Carey Family Foundation, Carey Sr., along with his wife LaTavia Carey and Felix Williams, presented $7,500 in scholarships to students at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Miami Carol City Senior High School and Miami Central High School.

Each of the recipients received $2,500 to use towards their college education.

This year’s recipients are George Pickens IV (Miami Northwestern), Edrica Jean-Jacques (Miami Central) and Zaria Hightower (Miami Carol City).

Zaria Hightower of Miami Carol City Senior High is one of the recipients of scholarships from the Carey Family Foundation. (Courtesy photo)

Edrica Jean-Jacques of Miami Central is one of the recipients of scholarships from the Carey Family Foundation. (Courtesy photo)

The schools were selected in honor of the alma mater of the foundation’s founding and key staff members. Vernon Carey is a graduate of Miami Northwestern. La Tavia Carey’s late father, Vincent Banks, was a graduate of Carol City, and Felix Williams, the foundation’s treasurer, is a graduate of Miami Central.

“During these crazy times, it’s so wonderful to see young people striving for greatness despite every obstacle thrown at them,” LaTavia Carey said. “We wish this year’s recipients much success as they continue their education.”

“We are very thankful to our sponsors and supporters so we can grow the foundation and continue to give children and young adults in our community a vision of hope,” said Vernon Carey Sr.

The Carey Family Foundation (formerly the Vernon Carey Foundation) creates programs and provides support to South Florida youth. These programs are designed to enhance educational and recreational development as well as economic opportunities within the community.

This is the fourth year of the scholarship giveaway.

For more information on the Carey Family Foundation, visit CareyFamilyFoundation.org or on Instagram @CareyFamilyFoundation or call (954) 298-8784.