Nonprofit provides free mammograms and health screenings

The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative is kicking off National Pink Day on June 23 with one important message: Early detection saves lives.

The local nonprofit provides mammograms for early detection, health education and screenings and year-round care coordination. With pink representing the color of breast cancer, on June 23 the Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative is partnering with South Florida businesses to provide these services and raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle, including yearly mammograms.

“This year our annual summer breast cancer campaign on National Pink Day reminds women it’s time to ‘Mask Up and Get Your Mammogram’, practicing preventive care while protecting our healthcare heroes in clinical settings,” said Andrea Ivory, WBHI’s Founder and Executive Director.

A breast cancer survivor herself, Ivory vowed to bring accessible, preventative care services to the community where she lives and works.

“Breast cancer is diagnosed year-round, but the good news is that early detection and disease deterrent lifestyles change and saves lives,” she added.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, mammography utilization decreased as much as 80%. Although the number of cancer screenings has recently begun to rise, delayed or missed screenings could be diagnosed at a later stage with a poorer prognosis.

As part of National Pink Day, the Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative will provide and engage in the following:

Free mammogram screenings at Fresco y Mas in Hialeah

Free health screenings in collaboration with Jackson Health System

In-store activities at participating Starbucks and Misha’s Cupcakes

Additionally, Miami-Dade College Freedom Tower and 47-story landmark Miami Tower will light up pink at dusk for community awareness and remembrance. Everyone near and far is invited to support the initiative on social media with pink inspired images and messages, and the hashtag #WBHIPinkDay and tagging TheWBHI on Facebook and @WBHI on Instagram.

To find out more and schedule your free health appointment, call WBHI at 305-825-4081.