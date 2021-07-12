Beauty in philanthropy: Students learn lesson in giving back

Last month five McDougle Technical Institute Preparatory barber students offered their time and skills to those in need.

The students provided complimentary haircuts and grooming services to men at the Broward Outreach Center in Hollywood.

The center, along with its sister facility, The Miami Rescue Mission, serves about 1,300 people each day with a host of programs, including residential, food, job training and counseling.

“Giving back to our community is a priority to both MTI and MTI Prep,” said founder Octavia McDougle. “Our students gain hands-on experience by providing services and the chance to make an impact and help others.”

Former NFL offensive lineman and South Florida native Stockar McDougle, along with his wife Octavia, launched McDougle Technical Institute Preparatory in 2019.

MTI Prep is a K to12, Florida private high school and post-graduate athletic program that is committed to helping student athletes with career and college preparation.

Ad

It offers housing, food service, athletics and a campus life experience for students ages 16 to 26.

The service outreach is part of MTI Prep’s “Beauty of Philanthropy” program, which provides complimentary barber, hair, nails, facial and grooming services to local nonprofits.

For more information about MTI Prep, visit https://mtiprep.org or check out their Instagram account @mtiprep.