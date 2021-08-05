Partly Cloudy icon
Free backpack giveaway to be held this weekend

Mayte Padron, Community Relations Director

MIAMI – King Jesus International Ministry is donating 400 new backpacks with school supplies as part of its Back 2 School Slam Backpack Giveaway.

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 7, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Perrine Gardens Apartments Circle in Miami.

The church is organizing and sponsoring the event, which will feature music, food, children’s activities and more. It’s free and open to the public. Backpacks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis until supplies last.

Perrine Gardens Apartments Circle is located at 10161 Circle Plaza West in Miami.

For more information, visit kingjesus.org/back2school.

