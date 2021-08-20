Organization provides free school supplies, medical checkups for students in need in Miami-Dade County

Event provides free school supplies, medical checkups for students in need in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – An event was held Friday for Miami-Dade students who are getting ready to head back to school Monday.

“Anything we can do to make their life better, and a little bit better and easier for the parents, that’s what we do,” said Judith Joseph, COO and founder of Angels for Humanity.

Space Park in Miami became a one stop shop for back to school prep Friday as Angels for Humanity hosted a health fair for kids in the community.

“Angels for Humanity is a labor of love for everybody you see here,” Jospeh said. “We started organically in 2006 and 15 years later, we’re still making a difference, providing children who don’t have access to certain services to get these services free of charge.”

“They’re coming from Allapattah, Little Haiti, Liberty City, Overtown. Those are children where the parents were already in a tough position and the whole pandemic just kind of pushed it further,” Joseph added.

Local 10 News anchor Calvin Hughes serves as vice president for the organization and was on hand for the event.

“The goal for me was to make sure I gave back to the community I talk about every night and to help people who can’t help themselves,” he said.

Children got the chance to enjoy arts and crafts, free hair braiding and haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, yoga, food and most importantly, health checkups.

“We have a huge tent here set up for doctors and dentists. We have six stations for a dentist and hygienist and six stations for doctors and nurses,” said Dr. Julio Hernandez, a dentist and CFO of Angels for Humanity. “The kids are all getting dental screenings, dental cleanings and fluoride treatment, and then on the medical side, they are all doing the back to school medical screening.”

The organization is run by volunteers who’ve given their time and skills to help people all over the world and right here in our own backyard.

“We do it for free just to help the kids around the world and the community that need it so much,” said Dr. Marco Contreras.