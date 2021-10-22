Girl Scouts host fundraiser: Campfires to Cocktails

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The event name is intriguing. The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida designed it to be. Campfires to Cocktails is an intimate, in-person fundraising event taking place Nov. 13 at Camp Mahachee on Old Cutler Road in Coral Gables. It features delicious food and drink, Girl Scout camp-themed games, inspirational speakers and a silent auction, all in a beautiful outdoor setting.

“After a year and a half of virtual events, we are officially back in person and seeing the power of Girl Scouts in action,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of GSTF. “During the pandemic, Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida has continued to provide support and leadership experiences for the nearly 3,000 K-12 girls we serve thanks to committed volunteers, donors and community partners who believe in championing girl ambition.”

Camp Mahachee is the iconic site of the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida. The evening promises to be one where attendees can immerse themselves in the storied history, community and fun of Girl Scouting. It is presented by The Cruz Building and sponsored by Ralph Cruz and Family, Ryder, Andi Phillips Communications, Commissioner Eileen Higgins, Jose Milton Foundation and Spirit.

Ad

All proceeds will support Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, which was founded in 1923 and currently serves girls from every zip code across Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit girlscoutsfl.org.