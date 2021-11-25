74º
Operation Turkey volunteers out in force on Thanksgiving to help those in need

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Volunteers for Operation Turkey help pack and deliver Thanksgiving meals for the needy

MIAMI, Fla. – More than 50 volunteers prepared, packed and delivered warm meals on Thanksgiving Day as part of Operation Turkey.

They started early at the Joseph Kaleb Center on NW 22nd Avenue, where they were expected to package more than 2,000 meals for residents in the community.

The national effort is coordinated and led by Miami Hurricanes All American and former NFL Super Bowl Champion New Orleans Saints’ Bryant McKinnie and his Bmajor Foundation.

It’s the 22nd year in a row that Operation Turkey has worked to ensure that homeless and struggling families receive a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.

To request a meal or make a donation, visit www.operationturkey.com.

