Famed interior designer delivers another early, joyous Christmas to Embrace Girls Foundation

MIAMI – During this time of year, kids are told a man in a big red suit will make all their Christmas wishes come true. However, as Local 10 discovered, a very generous man, not from the North Pole, but from right here in South Florida, is making a difference for dozens of deserving girls.

His name is Steven Gurowitz, CEO of the luxury interior design firm Interiors by Steve G. Instead of a red suit, he wears a T-shirt that reads “kindness in free.”

Gurowitz displayed kindness for the second consecutive year at the Embrace Girls Foundation’s holiday event. He sponsored an event to fulfill the wish lists of the girls who are part of the program.

“How can my day, taking more than 50 girls shopping for Christmas, be anything but magical,” said Gurowitz.

Steven Gurowitz of Interiors by Steven G. displaying his favorite, all season T-shirt. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

As an additional surprise: This week he took them on a shopping spree to Target before a visit to the Miami Children’s Museum for a specially prepared lunch.

“Mr. G, is the gift that keeps on giving,” said Velma Lawrence, the founder and chief executive officer of the foundation. “His generosity extends far beyond the monetary. The time he dedicates to the girls and concern he shows for their overall wellbeing is truly priceless.”

Local 10′s community relations department introduced Gurowitz to the Embrace Girls Foundation last December when he was looking for a nonprofit to support during the holidays. Since then, he has been fully committed to the program, sponsoring sold-out concerts, along with other initiatives and events.

The Embrace Girls Foundation is a nonprofit that provides educational and social programming to young ladies at several Miami-Dade and Broward County schools.

For more information, visit embracegirlpower.org