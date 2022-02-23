Lauderhill honors South Florida heroes

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – The City of Lauderhill is honoring the contributions of several South Florida heroes at an event March.
Named the Lauderhill HEROES Award, it was created to recognize people and organizations doing extraordinary things for the city with the highest level of integrity and commitment. HEROES is an acronym representing each of the award categories:
H – Health
E – Education
R – Residents
O – Opportunities
E – Entrepreneurship
S – Service
The call for submissions occurred in November and the city received an impressive response. Three honorees were selected for each of the categories.
“Everyone has a role to play in creating a healthy and prosperous Lauderhill,” said Vice Mayor Melissa P. Dunn. “Our honorees prove that one person or organization, doing extraordinary work has the power to impact lives. Together, we are transforming Lauderhill into a better city to live, learn, work, play and do business.”
The awards will be presented at a ceremony March 19 at the Chateau Mar Golf Resort, located at 3501 Inverarry Boulevard in Lauderhill. The first recipients of the Lauderhill HEROES Award are:
- HEALTH
- ER Medical Director - Florida Medical Center, Dr. Louis Issacson;
- Founder & CEO - Sonocare Diagnostic Imaging, Sonia Artwell;
- Founder & CEO - Shaundrika Taylor Cancer Foundation, Shaundrika Taylor;
- EDUCATION
- State Senator, Dr. Rosalind Osgood;
- Principal-Lakeside Elementary School, Carla Hart;
- Social Worker- Parkway Middle School, Veronne McMain
- RESIDENTS
- President & CEO-Urban League of Broward County, Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh
- Community Volunteer-The Manors, Katiuska Francisco
- Retired Educator-Broward County Public Schools, Yvonne Green
- OPPORTUNITY
- Managing Director-Fassmer Service America LLC, Tim Klaybor
- CEO-Jamaica Tallawahs, Jeff Miller
- President & CEO-Lauderhill Lions Basketball Programs, Jermaine Gammage
- ENTREPRENEURSHIP
- President - Darryl Allen Bail Bonds Inc., Darryl Allen
- Founder & CEO – Her Power Space, Michelle Talbert, Esq
- Founder & CEO-BOSS Talk Expo, Alexis Evans
- SERVICE
- Lieutenant-Lauderhill Police Department, Michael Santiago
- Community Volunteer- High Greens of Inverrary, Iona Duncan
- Assistant Grants Manager-City of Lauderhill, Tameka Dorsett
- LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Retired Board Members-Lauderhill Optimist Club, Dorothy & Ted Rich
For more information and to purchase tickets visit: www.lauderhill-fl.gov/HEROES.