Lauderhill honors South Florida heroes

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – The City of Lauderhill is honoring the contributions of several South Florida heroes at an event March.

Named the Lauderhill HEROES Award, it was created to recognize people and organizations doing extraordinary things for the city with the highest level of integrity and commitment. HEROES is an acronym representing each of the award categories:

H – Health

E – Education

R – Residents

O – Opportunities

E – Entrepreneurship

S – Service

The call for submissions occurred in November and the city received an impressive response. Three honorees were selected for each of the categories.

“Everyone has a role to play in creating a healthy and prosperous Lauderhill,” said Vice Mayor Melissa P. Dunn. “Our honorees prove that one person or organization, doing extraordinary work has the power to impact lives. Together, we are transforming Lauderhill into a better city to live, learn, work, play and do business.”

The awards will be presented at a ceremony March 19 at the Chateau Mar Golf Resort, located at 3501 Inverarry Boulevard in Lauderhill. The first recipients of the Lauderhill HEROES Award are:

HEALTH

ER Medical Director - Florida Medical Center, Dr. Louis Issacson;

Founder & CEO - Sonocare Diagnostic Imaging, Sonia Artwell;

Founder & CEO - Shaundrika Taylor Cancer Foundation, Shaundrika Taylor;

EDUCATION

State Senator, Dr. Rosalind Osgood;

Principal-Lakeside Elementary School, Carla Hart;

Social Worker- Parkway Middle School, Veronne McMain

RESIDENTS

President & CEO-Urban League of Broward County, Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh

Community Volunteer-The Manors, Katiuska Francisco

Retired Educator-Broward County Public Schools, Yvonne Green

OPPORTUNITY

Managing Director-Fassmer Service America LLC, Tim Klaybor

CEO-Jamaica Tallawahs, Jeff Miller

President & CEO-Lauderhill Lions Basketball Programs, Jermaine Gammage

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

President - Darryl Allen Bail Bonds Inc., Darryl Allen

Founder & CEO – Her Power Space, Michelle Talbert, Esq

Founder & CEO-BOSS Talk Expo, Alexis Evans

SERVICE

Lieutenant-Lauderhill Police Department, Michael Santiago

Community Volunteer- High Greens of Inverrary, Iona Duncan

Assistant Grants Manager-City of Lauderhill, Tameka Dorsett

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Retired Board Members-Lauderhill Optimist Club, Dorothy & Ted Rich

For more information and to purchase tickets visit: www.lauderhill-fl.gov/HEROES.