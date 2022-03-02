March 2022 Community Events Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

Now – Monday, Mar. 28

Ailey Camp Miami – Application Process

Adrienne Arsht Center

Applications are now available for AileyCamp Miami 2022. AileyCamp Miami strives to provide a safe and artistic environment for students to take West African, jazz, modern and ballet dance classes while also learning about nutrition, conflict resolution, drug prevention, critical thinking and other life skills in personal development and creative communication classes. It is a free, full-scholarship summer program that has transformed the lives of more than 1,300 students from Miami-Dade County public middle schools since its inception in 2008.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.arshtcenter.org/Education-Community-Engagement/Programs/AileyCamp-Miami/Ailey-Camp-Miami/.

Friday, Mar. 4 – Monday, Mar. 7

Miami Children’s Museum: Read Across Miami

980 MacArthur Causeway

Watson Island, FL

Time: Two hour play sessions:

10AM – 12PM, 1PM – 3PM and 4PM – 6PM

Immerse yourself in your favorite children’s books, enjoy celebrity readings, and learn more about diverse authors and illustrators. Make sure to snap a photo with some of our favorite children’s story characters, including Piggie and Gerald, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, the Rainbow Fish, and Esteban the Green Crayon! We’ll close out our celebration with Mini-Read Along Monday.

Cost: Free admission on Friday, Mar. 4. Museum admission costs apply for Mar. 5 – Mar. 7

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org.

Saturday, Mar. 4 7 Sunday, Mar. 5

The Leopard

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211 St. Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Time: 3 p.m. both shows

An opera adapted from one of the greatest novels is having its world premiere in the Magic City. It has awarded its debut to the world-renowned artist faculty and gifted students of the Frost Opera Theater and Frost Symphony Orchestra of the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.

Cost: Tickets range from $20 - $36

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://smdcac.org/events/leopard-world-premiere

Sunday, Mar. 5

Walk for the Animals – Humane Society of Broward County

Huizenga Park

32 East Las Olas Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 8 a.m. – registration. 10 a.m. – walk begins

Take your furry friend on a nice 1.25 mile walk which will feature vendor booths, entertainment and plenty of prizes. Local 10′s Jacey Birch will emcee the event and cheer you on!

Cost: Donation based/fundraiser.

For more information, visit walkfortheanimals.com.

Saturday, Mar. 5 – Monday, Mar. 14

Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival

The Festival celebrates its 38th edition with a hybrid event – virtual and in-theater presentations.

For a full program and to purchase tickets, visit https://miamifilmfestival.com/festival/.

Monday, Mar. 7

“Light” (An Independent Animated Film)

Miami Film Festival – Silverspot Cinema

300 SE 3rd Street, #100

Miami, FL 33131

Time: 7:15 p.m.

“Light” centers on the life of a Hispanic poet who comes face to-face with Lady Death, who pursues him everywhere he goes, eventually leaving him incapable of discerning life from death. Inspired by Maya Deren’s movie, “Meshes of the Afternoon,” Lady Death is both a literal and metaphorical interpretation of the cessation of life due to illness or natural causes.

Cost: Tickets start at $10

For more information, visit https://www.babybstrings.com/light.

Friday, Mar. 11 – Sunday, Mar. 13

Miami Superfine Art Fair

1111 Lincoln Road, 7th Floor

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Times:

Friday, Mar. 11 - 4pm-10pm

Saturday, Mar. 12 - 12pm-10pm

Sunday, Mar. 13 - 12pm-8pm

At this three day event, you will have the chance to meet more than 80 artists and collect more than 1,500 new works.

Cost: General admission starts at $36 for all three days. Special discounts available for Miami Beach residents.

For more information, visit https://tickets.superfine.world/superfine-miami-beach-tickets.

Saturday, Mar. 12

2022 South Dade Schools ArtsFest

Pinecrest Gardens

11000 Red Road

Pinecrest, FL 33156

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

ArtsFest serves to highlight the music and visual arts programs within local Miami-Dade Public Schools. Guests can appreciate students’ works in the visual arts, such as fashion/design, visual art, photography, and poetry, showcased by walking through the galleries. Visitors can then make their way to the Banyan Bowl, an open-air and acoustically dynamic amphitheater housed under a geodesic dome, to view drama and poetry performances on a projector screen.

Cost: Free

Thursday, Mar. 17 – Sunday, April 10

Miami-Dade County Youth Fair

10901 SW 24th Street

Miami, FL 33165

Time: Opening Day: 4 p.m. Open most days at noon.

Cost: General Admission is $10. $5 admission on Thursdays. Unlimited rides pass ranges from $28 - $35.

For more information, visit https://www.fairexpo.com/plan/tickets

Sunday, Mar. 20

Barkin’ Brunch

W Fort Lauderdale – Living Room Terrace

401 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Barkin’ Brunch event will take place on the hotel’s Living Room Terrace with a sensational Stephen Starr brunch and a special bacon bar for the four-legged friends. Start the day with sunrise mimosas and head over to the omelette station and delicious buffet, while the furry friends chow down at a one-of-a-kind doggie bacon bar filled with all their favorite fixings. There will be doggie contests & prizes, complimentary doggie art caricatures, and a live musical performance by DJ LA Trice, all hosted by the famous @MallowFrenchie!

Cost: $55 per person (one pup per person)

Guests can fetch their tickets at wdogbrunch.eventbrite.com

Thursday, Mar. 24 - Sunday Mar. 27

Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary Art Fair

Palm Beach County Convention Center

650 Okeechobee Boulevard

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $20 to $60

The Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Fair brings a world-class, internationally respected group of art dealers and their artists to one of the most culturally savvy and discerning collecting audiences in the world.

For more information visit, https://www.artpbfair.com/tickets.

Saturday, March 26

ManateeFest

Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco Discovery Center

6000 North Flagler Drive

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event will offer a large variety of activities, including conservation-themed vendors, environmental booths and live music. In-person attendees will enjoy a KidsFunZone featuring a beach cleanup and Recycling Relay Race, a Conservation Pledge station, photo opportunities with Mia the Manatee and special friends, marine life face painting, educational Coastal Chats, arts and craft vendors, environmental exhibitors and much more.

Cost: Free admission and parking. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

You can also attend this event virtually at: www.VisitManateeLagoon.com/ManateeFest.