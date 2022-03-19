Ukrainian stranded in South Florida wants to help daughter’s pet charity in home country

A couple and their 3-year-old son were on vacation in South Florida when the Russians invaded Ukraine.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Lenny Kochkin is stranded with his family in South Florida after they came to visit from Ukraine in early February.

But as long as he’s here he’s going to make the best of it.

Kochkin’s daughter in Ukraine runs an animal shelter called Gaia Animals. He’s been invited to a Fort Lauderdale church where Kathy Jacobs is working to help dogs in Ukraine. And Jacobs wants to help Kochkin’s daughter, Anya, and her organization, too.

Lenny says Anya has been able to get some dogs out of Ukraine and into Germany, but many dogs remain in the war-torn country.

Due to food shortages, it’s difficult to feed the dogs as people are going hungry.

They will meet Saturday at Grace Wesleyan Church, 1901 E. Commercial Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.

Checks will be going directly to help the animals in Ukraine through IFAW.

IFAW’s emergency response team is rushing to help animals in Ukraine. Find out how to donate here.